CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person has drowned at Lake Chickasha on Memorial Day. 

A park worker told News 9 that three men jumped into the water to rescue a child near the north dock. Two of the men pulled the child to safety, but the third male drowned. 

According to officials, the drowning victim was was not wearing a life jacket. 

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Stay with News 9 for updates.