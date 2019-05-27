News
1 Dies In Drowning At Lake Chickasha
Monday, May 27th 2019, 9:13 PM CDT
Updated:
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person has drowned at Lake Chickasha on Memorial Day.
A park worker told News 9 that three men jumped into the water to rescue a child near the north dock. Two of the men pulled the child to safety, but the third male drowned.
According to officials, the drowning victim was was not wearing a life jacket.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
