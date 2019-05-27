The Red Sox looked to end a 68-year title drought in the 1986 World Series against the New York Mets. In the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 6, with the Red Sox leading the series 3 games to 2 and holding a 5-4 lead in the game, the team had a chance to finally win the World Series. But after a series of mistakes by other teammates and a wild-pitch by closer Bob Stanley that brought the tying run home, the Mets' Mookie Wilson came to the plate. On the 10th pitch of the at bat, Wilson hit a ground ball down the first-base line, where Buckner, the 16-year veteran, scooped down to pick up the ball and field it for the final out of the inning, preserving a chance for a Red Sox series victory.