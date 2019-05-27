Cash, Gift Cards Now Needed For El Reno Tornado Victims
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Hundreds of Oklahomans stepped up and donated what they could to victims of this weekend’s deadly EF-3 El Reno tornado.
Numerous toiletries, food and clothing were donated to the local VFW. Many of the storm’s victims stopped by the Jenks-Simmons Field House Monday to pick up supplies.
The focus is now shifting toward cash and gift cards to be divided up for food, gas, and shopping. Also, the El Reno VFW could always use volunteers.
“We could use some help sorting clothes, so we have them by sizes,” said Nancy Salsman, auxiliary president of the El Reno V.F.W. “So when families come in, it’s not digging through one table until you find what you need, you can tell us I need this size and this size, and we know exactly where to take you.”
Donations can be dropped off at the VFW Post 382 located at 1515 South Rock Island Avenue.