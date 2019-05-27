Golf Course Offering Free Meals For Oklahoma Tornado And Flood Victims, First Responders
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Victims of this weekend’s deadly EF-3 tornado in El Reno and first responders are being treated to a free meal.
Crimson Creek Golf Course is offering both groups homemade chili, fried potatoes and cornbread at no charge. Clothing, medication and toiletries are also available for pickup inside the golf course clubhouse.
The golf course head chef says he’ll feed victims and first responders like family.
"The restaurant, we'll make money at a later date but right now we need to meet the needs of the people who have the need,” said Shelton Bryan, Head Chef at Crimson Creek Golf Course. “We’re going to see that they have clothing and kids have toys.”
Victims of recent flood waters in Kingfisher County are also welcome.
The golf course restaurant is open Monday – Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.