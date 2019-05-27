El Reno Tornado Victims Escorted Inside Damaged Mobile Home Park To Recover Items
EL RENO, Oklahoma - Residents of the Skyview Mobile Home Park in El Reno on Monday were allowed inside their community to see the damage for the first time since Saturday.
The last street inside the property is unrecognizable. Several homes were leveled, one is gutted, and some are on their sides or barely standing.
Sidonna Jeans was escorted into her neighborhood by police. Jeans’ home is not livable.
“It’s a goner,” said Jeans, tornado victim. “It’s a goner.”
She was asleep when the tornado came through.
“I was in bed and I heard a big ‘ol swish of wind is what it sounded like,” said Jeans. “I was kind of bouncing.”
She had to leave her home with her six dogs inside.
“They just was scared and we tried to herd them into one room,” said Jeans. “But we couldn’t do that because they were scared and running, and they knew something was going on.”
Jeans was reunited with her pets for the first time since Saturday. El Reno animal control rescued her chihuahuas and a number of other pets that were left inside the evacuated neighborhood. The animals will stay at the animal shelter until their owners can return home or find a place to stay.
“Momma will get you as soon as I can, OK?” said Jeans. “OK sweetie? I love you.”
Her pets are the only property she has been able to recover so far. Jeans is counting her blessings after seeing what others have lost.
Homes that once stood are now only piles of debris.
“It’s pretty well damaged back there,” said Jeans. “The homes are gone.”
Crews are working to restore electricity to the mobile home park. Officials met on Monday to determine when residents who still have homes can return.