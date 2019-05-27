News
Family Confirms Identity Of 2 Victims Killed In El Reno Tornado
Monday, May 27th 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Updated:
EL RENO, Oklahoma - The two victims killed after an EF-3 tornado struck a small area of El Reno Saturday have been identified, according to family members.
Tim Solis and his wife Bridget Solis were found deceased after they were reported missing from their mobile home at Skyview, according to Tim’s aunt.
Skyview Mobile Home Park is located behind a motel that took a direct hit when the tornado ripped through El Reno.
According to El Reno Mayor Matt White, 16 people were taken to local hospitals by paramedics and another 13 were taken in private vehicles. The mayor says their conditions range from critical to minor.