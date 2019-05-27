News
Despite Summer Feel In The Air, Severe Storms Possible Tuesday, Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Although there is a more summer feel to the air, meteorologist Jed Castles warns against turning your back on the threat for severe weather, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
A large and powerful upper level storm will move over the central plains bringing a wide ranging threat of severe weather from damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes and flooding. We may be capped some, especially Tuesday, but the storms that do develop will be severe.
Once we get past Wednesday, our pattern changes to a more classic early June, mostly cloudy, warm, humid and slightly unstable for storms. Severe weather is possible in this pattern but not likely. Flooding continue to be the main threat heading into early June.