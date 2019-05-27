News
Army Corps Of Engineers Increasing Release Rate At Keystone Dam
Monday, May 27th 2019, 7:26 AM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Army Corps of Engineers is increasing the release rate from Keystone Dam Monday morning.
At this point, the Corps of Engineers is releasing 275,000 cubic feet of water per second from the Keystone Dam; That is nearly 2 million gallons every second.
This will put even more pressure on the levees down stream.
The Corps says the current plan is to say at the increased rate through at least Thursday, but more rain could quickly change things.
The most water ever released at the Keystone Dame was more than 300,000 CFS in 1986. Tulsa Emergency Management sent out this release Monday morning.