Consumers shouldn't eat raw products made with flour because wheat can carry risks of bacteria, the company said in a statement. Baking, frying or boiling will kill the bacteria, but consumers should also wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils after they come in contact with raw flour, the company said.

The recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour has the UPC code 041498130404. The company said those with questions can call the ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. central time.