TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for Joseph Jones Jr.

He was last seen near 91st Street and Sheridan on Sunday wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes. 

Police say Jones suffers from Dementia. 

Jones could be driving a Maroon Ford Fusion with OK plate EQH-779. 

Officials say the car has a Church On The Move--COTM--sticker on the back passenger window and an OU license plate on the front of it. 

If you know where he is, you're asked to call 911. 

 