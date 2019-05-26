This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

- Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their opening takes

- Oklahoma State wins the Big 12 Baseball Championship

 

- OU & OSU softball both headed to the WCWS for the first time since 2011

 

- Sooners and Cowboys both competing at NCAA Golf Championships in Fayetteville

 

- Dean sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with OU head coach Lincoln Riley

 

- Brian Mueller has the story on OCU Track star Aminat Olowora.

 

 