Families Gather At Shelter After Being Displaced By El Reno Tornado
Sunday, May 26th 2019, 7:59 AM CDT
Families displaced by a deadly tornado in El Reno took shelter at the VFW.
The American Red Cross brought pillows and clothing for the families, but shelter volunteers said they need donations.
The shelter is asking for clothing, baby clothes, baby formula, baby wipes, diapers and coloring books. The coloring books are to help distract the children.
You can drop off these donations at 1515 South Rock Island Ave. in El Reno.