'Pray For Us; Pray For El Reno': Mayor Speaks With News 9 From Scene
A deadly tornado ripped through Saturday night in parts of El Reno.
Rescue crews had been working since the initial damage reports about 10:40 p.m. Saturday near Highway 81 and Interstate 40.
El Reno Mayor Matt White reported two people had died as a result of the storms and 16 others had been injured.
White spoke with News 9 at the scene and asked people to let first responders do their job as they made rescue efforts Sunday morning, but he did ask for people to "pray for us" and to "pray for El Reno."
White will give an update at 9 a.m.