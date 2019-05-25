News
5 Shot At Convenience Store in NE Oklahoma City
Saturday, May 25th 2019, 9:50 PM CDT
Updated:
Five people were shot at a convenience store in northeast Oklahoma City, police confirmed.
Authorities with Oklahoma City Police told News 9 that four people were shot at 2700 N. Kelley Avenue. A police department spokesman said a shooter in a green SUV, possibly with multiple shooters inside, hit five people.
Four of them were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown, but authorities said they were stable.
This is a developing story.