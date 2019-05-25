President Trump Approves Oklahoma's Emergency Declaration Request
President Donald Trump has approved Oklahoma's request for an emergency declaration for ten Oklahoma counties, according to a press released issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt's office.
Counties included in the emergency declaration are: Haskell, Kay, Le Flore, Muskogee, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Sequoyah, Tulsa, and Wagoner.
The declaration authorizes the federal government to help state and local governments in the recovery effort.
"We appreciate the President’s prompt response to our request for federal aid and we will continue to stay in close touch with the White House and federal authorities as we try to help communities keep their residents safe from this deadly flooding,” Stitt said. “Many Oklahoma communities have been hit hard, and we will be doing everything possible to help them today in their time of need and in the weeks to come."
Oklahoma is under a statewide declaration of emergency.