Tornado Watch Issued For Most Of Western Oklahoma
The Memorial Day weekend could be off to a stormy start across Oklahoma as a tornado watch has been issued for the western part of the state.
The tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for Beaver, Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said storms would likely develop across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles during the afternoon with storms pushing into northwest Oklahoma soon after.
A large complex of storms will move into western Oklahoma during the evening, capable of all types of severe weather - including tornadoes. The current projection is for storms to move into central Oklahoma sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.
There is a severe thunderstorm watch for most of central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, until midnight. Counties included are Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Grady, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie County.
So, who could see storms between now and 9 p.m.?
And where are we thinking tornadoes could develop?
As has been the case for much of the week, the most concerning part of Saturday's storms is that many rain-soaked Oklahoma communities will be getting rain their lakes and rivers can't handle.