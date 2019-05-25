2 Dead, Damage Extensive After Tornado Moves Through El Reno
Multiple nighttime tornadoes moved through central Oklahoma, including in El Reno, where a tornado killed two people Saturday night. The Canadian County storm caused significant damage at the American Budget Value Inn near Interstate 40 and Highway 81 and the Skyview Mobile Home Park, right behind the hotel.
Mayor Matt White confirmed the fatalities at a 2 a.m. news conference. He also announced that a shelter has been opened at the El Reno VFW, located at 1515 Rock Island Avenue.
A tornado also moved through parts of Oklahoma City. Significant damage was reported along a path from 23rd Street and Classen Boulevard toward the state Capitol at 23rd Street and Lincoln Boulevard.
Here are some of the other damage reports we've been able to confirm:
-- Confirmed damage to Trinity Baptist Church at NW 23rd and Classen. News 9's Lee Benson did this report from there:
-- Confirmed multiple trees uprooted NW 19th to NW23rd from Blackwelder to McKinley. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan did this report from the area.
-- Confirmed damage to Rainbow Records building at NW 23rd and Classen.
-- Confirmed damage to Paseo Arts Festival. Patrons in Sauced restaurant had to take cover in the basement. Watch News 9's Lisa Monahan interviewed one of the patrons.
