Large NW Oklahoma Tornado Destroys Homes But Spares Lives
We’re following latest on a massive tornado that hit northwestern Oklahoma last night.
Multiple counties are reporting no injuries.
However, destruction could be seen across the Panhandle.
This violent tornado destroyed whatever was in its path. That includes one home near County Road 30.
The homeowners escaped the storm, but they returned this morning to find their home gone.
They were searching for their pick-up, clothes, and beloved possession. What they found was a slab of concrete and a mountain of debris.
It was also tough for our storm chasers to experience. They were on scene before first-responders, and were concerned for the couples' safety.
“It never ceases, in the moment it’s really tough,” said Von Castor.
Other neighbors said heads of cattle and an aggressive bull buffalo are missing from their fields.
With the storms so large and widespread, they said they will be looking high and low.
First-responders focus will be on the roads, as well as other damage that spread across the county.
“A lot of straight-line winds. Visibility was pretty bad there for a little while,” said Deputy Jimmy Dixon.
Power was lost in surrounding towns, but crews have been working around the clock to restore that to those impacted by the storm.