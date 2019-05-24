News
OKC Blocks Parts Of West River Trail After Erosion From River's High Water
Friday, May 24th 2019
Oklahoma City has blocked off parts of the West River Trail in west Oklahoma City while crews assess and repair erosion damage along the North Canadian River's banks.
Due to the heavy rainfall in Oklahoma City, the North Canadian River has raised along the banks and damaged or threatened to damage parts of the trail.
The closed locations are near:
- The Meridian Avenue trailhead on the trail’s east end
- Crystal Lake on the north- and southbound sides of SW 15 Street
- The Reno Avenue access location west of Council Road
- The southbound trailhead at NW 10 Street
So far, the City does not have a timeline for when the trail will be fully opened.