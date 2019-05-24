Gov. Stitt Declares State Of Emergency For All 77 Counties
Gov. Kevin Stitt has added the rest of Oklahoma to the State of Emergency issued on May 1 and amended on May 8.
In the original State of Emergency, 52 counties were included and 14 counties were later added to the emergency declaration.
This addition was made after Oklahoma was battered with multiple storms within the last week that has produced tornadoes, significant flooding, high winds and large hail.
Damage assessments are ongoing, and in some areas cannot be completed until floodwater recedes.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management continues to ask residents impacted by recent flooding and storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.
