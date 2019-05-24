News
Severe Weather Threat For Parts Of Oklahoma Memorial Day Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - A severe storm threat remains for parts of Oklahoma Friday as Memorial Day weekend begins.
There is an outflow boundary from morning storms that will set up in northwest Oklahoma City.
The air is really thick, creating an unstable atmosphere that is favorable for severe storms.
Oklahoma City's is on the edge of the moderate risk for severe storms with the best chance being betwen 3 to 8 p.m.
Storms look like they will shift west and northwest of OKC Memorial Day weekend. OKC could become mostly dry, with very low weekend rain chances.