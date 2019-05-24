News
Police Engaged In Standoff At SW Oklahoma City Apartment
Friday, May 24th 2019, 4:57 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officers are engaged in a standoff Friday morning at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police confirm.
According to officials, police responded to the Timberwood Apartments near South Walker Avenue and Southwest 59th Street for a disturbance call.
Officials said there is a man with a gun inside his apartment that has a number of warrants.
This is a developing story.