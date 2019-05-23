News
Much Of Lake El Reno To Be Closed For Holiday Weekend
Heavy rains and flooding in the El Reno area have prompted city officials to close many parts of an area lake, a city spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Many sections of Lake El Reno will be closed for the Memorial Day weekend. Below is a graphic showing which parts are closed and the small section of the lake that is still open. Closed areas are marked in red. The open areas are in green.
Also, the city wants to remind holiday weekend revelers that no watercraft of any kind will be allowed at Lake El Reno this weekend, and all boat ramps will be closed. No swimming will be allowed either.