News
Body Found On Campus Of Langston University, Investigators Confirm
The OSBI has confirmed that a body was found Thursday morning on the campus of Langston University.
The person found has not been identified, but a university spokesperson said they were not a student.
In a statement from the school, posted to Facebook by the Guthrie News Leader:
“Authorities responded this morning after the body of a non-student was discovered in a pond located on the Langston Campus. At this time, no further information is available. Langston University Police Department, in conjunction with OSBI, are actively investigating. Based on the limited information currently available, we have reason to believe that this is an isolated incident.”
This is a developing story.