Harrah High School Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Lewd Acts With A Student
A Harrah High School teacher was arrested Thursday after being accused of lewd acts with a student.
Charles James Copeland, 29, was arrested on a complaint of indecent or lewd acts with a child by Oklahoma County sheriff deputies.
Copeland is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
The girl's mother reported the relationship to the sheriff's office after she found lewd text messages between the two on her daughter's cellphone.
The mother said the school contacted her a few months prior about some inappropriate comments a teacher had posted about her daughter.