The Kay County Sheriff has confirmed that a 77-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the week has been found dead.

Larry Larimore was found in a field west of Highway 177 between Canteen and Dry roads Thursday at about 1 a.m., the Kay County sheriff's office originally told the Blackwell Journal-Tribune.

The man's truck was found underneath a bridge, the paper reported.

There has been no confirmation of how Larimore died, but News 9 / News On 6 was able to confirm the man's death independently.

This is a developing story.