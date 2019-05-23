The Washington Post reported that during a closed briefing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday, Tillerson told lawmakers that the 2017 Hamburg meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit of world leaders, was supposed to be brief, but instead went on for over two hours while Putin pushed his geopolitical interests. The Post quoted a committee aide, who said, "There was a discrepancy in preparation, and it created an unequal footing."