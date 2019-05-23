Tornado Watch Issued For Far NW Oklahoma, Panhandle
OKLAHOMA CITY - In what has become a very busy May weather-wise across Oklahoma, another tornado watch has been issued Wednesday.
The new watch was issued until 10 p.m. for parts of northwest Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Meteorologist David Payne says storms will develop across the Panhandle and move into northwest Oklahoma by evening. The Oklahoma City metro area is expected to stay dry and quiet -- and least for today.
The weather has calmed down significantly in Oklahoma Thursday, but storms are still possible in parts of the state.
The overall pattern is not as active in the state. The storm threat is shifting west into the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Those storms will eventually try to push into far west Oklahoma, by Thursday night.
There will be some potentially severe weather, including the risk of tornadoes.