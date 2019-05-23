News
Severe Weather Still Possible In Parts Of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - The weather has calmed down significantly in Oklahoma Thursday, but storms are still possible in parts of the state.
The overall pattern is not as active in the state. The storm threat is shifting west into the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Those storms will eventually try to push into far west Oklahoma, by Thursday night.
There will be some potentially severe weather, including the risk of tornadoes.
Oklahoma City will see a grey start to their day. A few showers are possible but the weather is expected to dry out and be partly sunny, warm, humid and windy.