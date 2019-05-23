News
3 Minors Arrested After Short Pursuit In SE Oklahoma City
Thursday, May 23rd 2019, 6:15 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three people are in custody Thursday morning after a short chase in southeast Oklahoma City.
When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver crashed near Southeast 59th Street and Johnnie Terrace, just west of Interstate 35.
Police said there were five people inside the car. The owner of the vehicle was an adult and the four other passengers were minors.
The owner of the vehicle was not driving, officials said.
The driver and the two others in the car were arrested.