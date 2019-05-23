OBI Asking For Blood Donors Amid Shortage Due To Severe Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY - Severe weather has caused the Oklahoma Blood Institute to send out a plea to donors.
The institute said they are hurting for donations after many people canceled donations and blood drives on Monday and Tuesday, due to the severe weather threat and flooding.
They are now hoping people can get in to donate before Memorial Day.
"So we are asking our community to make blood donation a priority right now, to ensure that we are ready and that we can cover the hospitals needs over the memorial day holiday as well," said OBI Executive Director of Community Relations, Tara Scott.
OBI has a statewide donation event Thursday and Friday sponsored by the Oklahoma Pork Council. Donors will get special treats and passes to some of OKC or Tulsa attractions.
Below is a list of donor centers:
Thursday, May 23, 9am-4pm at these OBI donor centers:
- Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.
- North OKC, 5105 N. Portland Ave.
- Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300
- Norman, 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 101
- Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.
- Ardmore, 1420 Veterans Blvd.
- Enid, 301 E. Cherokee
- Lawton, 211 SW “A” Ave.
- Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.
- Tinker Federal Credit Union (11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m), 400 SW 6th, Moore (OK Pork Council will serve pork sliders)
Friday, May 24, 9am-4pm at these OBI donor centers:
-Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.
-North OKC, 5105 N. Portland Ave.
-Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300
-Norman, 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 101
-Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.
-Ardmore, 1420 Veterans Blvd.
-Enid, 301 E. Cherokee
-Lawton, 211 SW “A” Ave.
-Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.
- Cabela's(10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m), 1200 W. Memorial, Oklahoma City (OK Pork Council will serve pork sliders)