Former Yukon Teacher Pleads Guilty To Rape
A former Yukon teacher who had sex with a student entered a blind plea of guilty Tuesday.
Hunter Day will be sentenced June 14 after pleading guilty to second-degree rape and using technology to solicit sex with a minor.
Day, 24, was arrested in Nov. 2017 after having a sexual relationship with a student. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested her from her home after intercepting a texting conversation between Day and the minor.
The teenager’s parents brought their concerns to law enforcement after finding nude photos and explicit texts on their son’s phone.
Day was an emergency certified teacher at Yukon Public Schools.
According to an affidavit, she admitted to having sex with the minor and had planned on doing it again. The arrangement was made that day in November, but deputies arrived instead of the teen.
This is a developing story.