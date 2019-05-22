According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, babies born before 23 weeks of pregnancy do not survive with very rare exceptions.

Republicans voted to cut off debate and force a vote on the bill shortly before midnight.

The contentious debate came a week after Ivey approved the most stringent abortion law in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.

The abortion ban is certain to be blocked by the courts.

Alabama is part of a wave of conservative states passing laws sharply restricting abortions in an attempt to mount new legal challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Separately, a Democratic Alabama state senator from Mobile introduced a bill Tuesday to repeal the state's newly-passed abortion ban bill, reports CBS Birmingham affiliate WIAT-TV.

In the legislation, Sen. Vivian Davis Figures and five fellow senators called the virtual abortion ban unconstitutional. They also say the state should use its money for issues more pressing than a costly legal battle.