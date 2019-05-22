The tornado risk will go up after 3 p.m. to around 10 p.m.

Hail is expected to get very large with the threat of it getting baseball size. Winds could gust up to 80 mph. Flooding is also likely locally, with up to an additional 3 to 4 inches possible. This threat will not be wide spread, but storm track related.

In Oklahoma City, It looks dry this morning with a chance for showers and possibly a storm developing by early afternoon. The chance for storms is about 30%. The tornado threat is currently low for the OKC Metro.

