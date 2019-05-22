News
Firefighters Knock Down SE Oklahoma City Vacant Apartment Fire
Wednesday, May 22nd 2019, 4:26 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the fire was at a vacant apartment building near Southeast 34th Street and South Shields Boulevard.
Fire officials said no one was inside the structure during the time of the fire.
Firefighter are investigating the official cause of the fire but said transients are known to be around the area and could have contributed to the cause.
This is a developing story.