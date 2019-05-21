News
Flooding Causes Major Concern For Guthrie, Twin Lakes Residents
Several homes at Twin Lakes Sports Club in Crescent are in danger of falling into the Cimarron River.
The swollen river is raging through Logan County. One unoccupied home rolled off the river bank and into the Cimarron Tuesday morning.
Twin Lakes Volunteer Firefighters plan to monitor the situation and warn residents who need to leave.
“Never seen it move this fast. It’s coming in fast. It usually just floats. But now, it’s just eroding everything. Fast,” said Twin Lakes resident Gary Endecott.
The Cimarron has also flooded in Guthrie, where the city had to close down the brand new Highway 33 bridge Tuesday, May 21.