OKCFD: 1 Victim Transported After Pulled From Submerged Vehicle In Oklahoma River
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are responding to a reported water rescue after a vehicle drove into the Oklahoma River Tuesday evening.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews arrived on scene in the 600 block of South Lincoln Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.
OKCFD says firefighters pulled one victim from the submerged vehicle and began CPR efforts. The victim was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
OKCFD says firefighters performed a secondary search of the water and said there were no other victims in the vehicle.
