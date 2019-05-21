Coca-Cola announced Tuesday on Twitter that it's bringing back the failed soft-drink in conjunction with the July 4 release of season three of "Stranger Things." New Coke was originally released in 1985 to replace the original formula of Coca-Cola but failed to make an impact on the soft-drink market, leading to "Coca-Cola Classic" to be rebranded and reintroduced into the market within three months of New Coke's disastrous release.