News
Arcadia Lake Closed Due To Flooding
Arcadia Lake is closed indefinitely due to flooding, the City of Edmond reported Tuesday.
The closure includes Central State Park, Edmond Park, Scissortail Campground, Carl Reherman Park and Spring Creek Park.
Spring Creek Trail is also closed due to high water in multiple areas.
City of Edmond officials the lake elevation is still rising over 1,018 feet which is 12 feet above normal water elevation.
Edmond city officials said they anticipate the closures will last a minimum of two weeks.