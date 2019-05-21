"More importantly – although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision," he said. "We also know that children who are younger than the 'target' audience for Arthur also watch the program."

In the premiere episode, Arthur and his friends worry their teacher is going to marry an uptight woman, but when they get to the wedding ceremony, they learn Mr. Ratburn is marrying a man. They're relieved and happy for their teacher.

It is not the first time APT has pulled an episode of the children's show from air. In a 2005 episode, Arthur's friend, Buster, meets a child who has two mothers. APT did not air that episode either.

At the time, APT's then-director, Allan Pizzato, told AL.com: "Our feeling is that we basically have a trust with parents about our programming. This program doesn't fit into that."

If parents in Alabama want their kids to see the season 22 premiere episode, "Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone" is available on PBS' website.