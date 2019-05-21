News
WATCH: Family Of 5, Pets Rescued From Flooded Home In El Reno
Tuesday, May 21st 2019, 9:27 AM CDT
Updated:
Severe storms from Monday that lasted through the night into early Tuesday have caused flooding across Oklahoma.
Several fire departments are assisting with multiple water rescues.
The Yukon Fire Department and the Richland Fire Department used the brush bumper to rescue a family of five from their home due to high waters.
This was located in the 5900 block of E. Elm.
No injuries were reported.
As of 9 a.m. here are some of the road closures in Oklahoma:
Watch Also: