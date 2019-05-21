News
Roads Across Oklahoma Closed Due To Flooding
Tuesday, May 21st 2019, 6:07 AM CDT
Updated:
Flooding has impacted roadways across Oklahoma Tuesday morning after severe weather Monday and overnight.
Officials are reporting road closures in El Reno, Choctaw and Del City.
Interstate 40 near El Reno is completely shut down due to flooding, causing standstill traffic.
Officials from the Choctaw Police Department reported multiple road closures.
Tinker Diagonal near Sooner road is also blocked due to high water, the Del City Fire Department said.
Deer Cree Fire Protection posted a long list of road closures on their Facebook page.
As of right now, an areal flood watch is in effect for multiple Oklahoma counties until 8:45 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.