MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The Midwest City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man Monday night.

According to the report, Victor Stachowiak was last seen at 3105 Parklawn Drive in Midwest City around 5:08 p.m. Monday, May 20.

Police said Stachowiak was reportedly trying to go and get food. They were concerned of his whereabouts because he suffers from dementia.

Stachowiak was located late Monday night. 

 

 

 