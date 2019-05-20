News
MWC PD Cancels Silver Alert For Missing 81-Year-Old Man
Monday, May 20th 2019, 11:13 PM CDT
Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The Midwest City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man Monday night.
According to the report, Victor Stachowiak was last seen at 3105 Parklawn Drive in Midwest City around 5:08 p.m. Monday, May 20.
Police said Stachowiak was reportedly trying to go and get food. They were concerned of his whereabouts because he suffers from dementia.
Stachowiak was located late Monday night.