Flooding Reported In Northwest Oklahoma
Monday, May 20th 2019, 8:10 PM CDT
While storms produced tornadoes south of the dry line, several showers caused flooding in northwest Oklahoma.
One place that saw severe flooding was Enid.
Rain from last week made the ground overly saturated, making it prone to flash flooding risks.
"Had some flooding in low-lying areas. Had some cars in those area get stranded. We were able to get them out. No serious injuries. No reported injuries," said Sgt. Jason Priest with the Enid Police Department.
Several roadways became waterways after the dry line dropped south, closer toward the metro.
The Oklahoma City metro area is expected to see several inches of rain during the overnight hours.
Drivers are asked to be cautious and to turn around, don't drown.