Plastic Water Bottles Spotted In 'Game of Thrones' Finale Weeks After Coffee Cup Gaffe
The series finale of "Game of Thrones" included another embarrassing mishap — and it had nothing to do with the plot. Two weeks after the show mistakenly left a coffee cup in a scene, eagle-eyed fans caught sight of plastic water bottles visible during a key dramatic scene.
In the final episode of season eight, entitled "Iron Throne," the surviving lords, ladies and significant advisers gathered in Kings Landing to select a new leader of Westeros. Among the group was Samwell Tarley (played by John Bradley) — Jon Snow's best friend — who was probably thirsty between shoots after suggesting democracy as a form of government moving forward.
The water bottle appeared around the 46-minute mark next to Sam's legs for just a second. Keen observers took notice on Twitter.