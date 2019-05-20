Much likeon "The Last of the Starks" episode, fans expressed shock at the gaffe considering that the season cost millions to produce and took two years to hit HBO.

HBO deleted the coffee cup after fans made enough noise about it. CBS News reached out to the network to see if it also planned to remove the plastic water bottles from season finale.

However, many fans are more dismayed with how the season unfolded rather than with a few anachronistic mistakes. So much so, in fact, that more than 1.5 million people signed an online petition asking HBO to redo the last season of "Game of Thrones," while listing what they considered flawed plot points.