Mehta, nominated by President Obama in 2014, disagreed with the argument by the president and his legal team that the subpoena by the Democratic-led panel lacked any "legislative purpose" and was part of a politically motivated ploy to undermine Mr. Trump's presidency. He cited the committee's "consideration" to bolster ethics and disclosures laws, and its investigation into whether the president has violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause in the Constitution through his businesses empire, now operated by his sons.