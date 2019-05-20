Wife Of Slain Sac And Fox Nation Officer Fears Injustice
In the interest of justice, the widow of Sac and Fox Nation Police Officer Nathan Graves is speaking out for the first time since his death.
Janet Graves fears prosecutors are trying to sidestep the highly-anticipated manslaughter trial in Lincoln County.
Her husband, Ofc. Nathan Graves, was killed in the line of duty on January 24, 2017.
According to law enforcement officials, it was around 6 a.m. when Graves was headed south on Highway 99 near County Road 750 and Justin Henley, 21, was driving northbound in his pickup.
Investigators said Henley was passing in a "no passing zone" when he crashed head-on into Graves.
His fellow officers had to notify Janet Graves that he didn't survive.
When she saw the fleet of police cars in front of her home she cried, "I knew he wasn't coming home."
First-responders worked for three hours to free Officer Graves from the wreckage.
Janet Graves didn't get to say goodbye.
"When you take something precious... there are consequences for that," Janet Graves says she's now in a perpetual pursuit of justice, "If it wasn't for the careless actions of someone else he would be here."
By late 2017, Lincoln County Prosecutors charged Henley with first degree manslaughter.
"We've waited 2.5 years for our day in court," Janet fears it may never happen.
She claims the new district attorney is trying to force a plea deal -- against her wishes.
"He said... I hope you know if this doesn't go the way you want it to then we won't be to blame...and this will all be on your shoulders," Janet called D.A. Allan Grubb's response unprofessional and unethical.
Janet says it compelled her to create a petition. She also followed up with a letter to the presiding judge.
Now she is hopeful public pressure will persuade the prosecutors to do what's right.
"If you are not going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law for the life of a police officer who died in the line of duty protecting and serving then who are you goin to do it for," questioned Janet Graves.
The Lincoln County D.A. Allan Grubb responded to the criticism by saying," I knew Nathan personally and had the utmost respect for him as an officer. I intend to deliver justice fairly and equally."
Grubb said he did not want to discuss the specific details of the case with it being so close to trial.
It is on the docket for June 2019.
He added, "I'm disappointed Ms. Graves feels that I am not doing everything in my power to seek justice for Officer Nathan Graves."
The case will be before the court on Tuesday for a disposition hearing.