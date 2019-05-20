Large Tornado Causes Property Damage In Laverne, Okla.
A large, wedge tornado narrowly missed the Harper County town of Laverne, Okla., Thursday night but caused damage.
It was one of several tornadic supercells in the News 9 viewing area, tracked by News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne and a team of storm trackers, including Val & Amy Castor, Marty & Debbie Logan, Tom Pastrano and Rob Satkus, Alan Broerse and Earl Faubion and Von Castor.
At least a pair of homes were destroyed in the tornado, according to a firefighter's report to News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan. However, one resident was in her cellar and the other wasn't home.
No injuries have been confirmed.
***
