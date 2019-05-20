News
WATCH David Payne's Oklahoma Severe Weather Updates
Monday, May 20th 2019, 2:04 PM CDT
Updated:
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your severe weather update, including a PDS tornado watch, for most of Oklahoma.
When David is doing cut-ins or live coverage, here's where you'll find it: click here for live coverage
The watch includes the entire Oklahoma City metro area and covers most of western and central Oklahoma.
Watch the video above, and download the News 9 weather app for access to alerts, an interactive radar and more!