"I think it's fair to say he would not have signed that law if he were governor of Alabama, but let me finish that sentence — he's not the governor of Alabama. And that's important, too," the senior White House official said. "He respects the right of states to make their own laws in accordance to what their electorate wants. And I know there's a lot of loud-mouthing, but it's, this is who Alabama elected. … I think the president was smart to lay down a marker and remind everybody what his position is, that he's pro-life with these exceptions."